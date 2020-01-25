Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics devices and related services. Molecular diagnostics devices are used to diagnose infectious diseases and perform screening by detecting specific sequences in DNA or RNA at molecular level. It helps doctors to prescribe more accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of a disease. This market is segmented into instruments, reagents and consumables.

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market was valued at about $7.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $7.71 billion at a CAGR of 0.7% through 2022.

The Molecular Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for Molecular Diagnostic Devices And Equipment and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The major players in the molecular diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment’s used for molecular diagnostic processes. Automation of the process will help to enhance productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process. Computerisation of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not. The major players of the industry are using nanotechnology based Oral Fluid NanoSensor Test (OFNASET).The test uses a microfluidic-based nano sensor for the detection of oral cancer biomarkers in saliva. In order to keep up with the trend of automation and accuracy, Roche, created cobas connection modules (CCM) to improve scalability and sample-flow efficiency by allowing samples to automatically move between different systems and instruments. Thus, creating a fully automated work flow.

Some of the major players involved in the Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment market are Roche Ltd, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation.

