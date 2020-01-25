Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Kidney Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global kidney cancer drugs market was valued at about $3.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.95 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the kidney cancer drugs market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The kidney cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The kidney cancer drugs market consists of sales of kidney cancer drugs. It includes immunotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy.

Major players in the global kidney cancer drugs market are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Novartis International AG, Exelixis, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Rise in incidence of renal cancer acts as one of the major drivers of the kidney cancer drugs market. Change in lifestyle of people, consumption of tobacco and unhealthy diet are some factors which contribute to the growth of these renal cancer cells. According to American Cancer Society Report 2018, an estimated 65,340 new cases of kidney (renal) cancer were diagnosed in the US in 2018 and in 2014, the estimation was around 63,920 new cases. Thus, driving the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies acts as a restraint for the kidney cancer drugs market. When kidney cancer is spread to other organs, targeted therapies are used to control kidney cancer where chemical drugs are ineffective. Also, targeted drugs are used post kidney cancer surgery to prevent re-occurrence of kidney cancer. Conventional chemical drugs cannot be used in the same way.

