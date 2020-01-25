Extension Cable Is Expected to Double Its Market Size in Upcoming Years

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Extension Cable Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Volex (United Kingdom), Longwell (China), I-SHENG (China), Electri-Cord (United States), HL TECHNOLOGY (Switzerland), Prime Wire and Cable (United States), Feller (United States), Coleman Cable (China), Quail Electronics (United States) and Hongchang Electronics (China) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

Market Highlights:

Extension cords, also known as portable cords that are used for temporary power connections requiring a flexible cord. They are used as a temporary wiring solution and are not intended to be used as a substitute for fixed wiring of a structure. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, misused or damaged extension cords cause about 3,300 residential fires each year, killing 50 people and injuring 270 others. The market study is being classified by Type (Indoor Extension Cable and Outdoor Extension Cable), by Application (Household Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Industrial Equipment and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Extension Cable are Volex (United Kingdom), Longwell (China), I-SHENG (China), Electri-Cord (United States), HL TECHNOLOGY (Switzerland), Prime Wire and Cable (United States), Feller (United States), Coleman Cable (China), Quail Electronics (United States) and Hongchang Electronics (China).

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Extension Cable market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Extension Cable market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Manufacturers of Extension Cable, Suppliers of Extension Cable, Wholesalers, Distributors and Retailers of Extension Cable, Electronic Industry, Regulatory Bodies and Governmental Bodies.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.”

In the last few years, Global market of Extension Cable developed rapidly. Major factors driving the market are Rising Demand for Electricity Power from all Over the World .

On the basis of product type, the Extension Cable market is segmented by Indoor Extension Cable and Outdoor Extension Cable.

On the basis of applications, the Extension Cable market is segmented by Household Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Industrial Equipment and Others.

Some of the other players that are also part of study are Americord (United States), Queenpuo (Taiwan), CEP (United States) and Ningbo Yunhuan Eleitronics Group CO. (China). The Global Extension Cable market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of Chinese companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

