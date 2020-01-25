Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2030

The global Enterprise Session Border Controller market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Enterprise Session Border Controller market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Enterprise Session Border Controller market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Enterprise Session Border Controller market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Audiocodes

Sonus Networks, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Edgewater Networks Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Adtran, Inc.

Patton Electronics Co.

Ingate Systems AB

Genband

Dialogic

Italtel

InnoMedia

Media5

Sangoma

Unify

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Small-Scale Enterprises

Medium-Scale Enterprises

Large-Scale Enterprises

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Banking And Financial Services

Transportation

Healthcare

Media And Entertainment

IT And Telecommunication

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Enterprise Session Border Controller market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

