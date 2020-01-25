Enteric Disease Testing Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2019-2028

In 2029, the Enteric Disease Testing market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Enteric Disease Testing market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Enteric Disease Testing market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Enteric Disease Testing market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Enteric Disease Testing market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Enteric Disease Testing market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, enteric disease testing market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global enteric disease testing market.

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global enteric disease testing market. The report also profiles key players operating in the enteric disease testing market which are Trinity Biotech plc, Biomerica, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux SA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., CorisBioconcept SPRL, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin and other prominent companies.

The global enteric disease testing market is segmented as follows:

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Disease Indication

Bacterial Enteric Disease C.difficile Infection Campylobacteriosis Cholera E.coli Infection H.pylori Infection Salmonellosis Shigellosis

Viral Enteric Disease Rotavirus Infection Norovirus Infection

Parasitic Enteric Disease Amebiasis Cryptosporidiosis Giardiasis



Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Testing Methods

Immunoassay Testing

Conventional Testing

Molecular Diagnostic Testing

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology of Enteric Disease Testing Market Report

The global Enteric Disease Testing market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Enteric Disease Testing market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Enteric Disease Testing market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

