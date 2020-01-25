Drug Discovery Services Market Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Volume and Value2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Drug Discovery Services Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drug Discovery Services .

This report studies the global market size of Drug Discovery Services , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Drug Discovery Services Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Drug Discovery Services history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Drug Discovery Services market, the following companies are covered:

segmentation of the market reveals key segments viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the rest of the world. The prominence of the North American region in research and development is expected to bolster regional growth.

WuXi AppTec, Albany Molecular Research Inc., GenScript, Charles River Laboratories International, Covance, and Evotec are some of the key players with proven competency within the market. These market players are expected to engage in core research in order to come up with effective drugs and molecular compositions.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Overview

The key factors boosting the drug discovery services market is the increasing research and development expenditure, an increase in the number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their work to avoid various hassles, and an increasing demand for outsourcing clinical trials services and analytical testing. However, the market can be restricted on account of the stringent regulations which govern drug discovery. Stringent policies regarding the use of animals will also hamper the growth of this market. In addition to this the high cost involved in the discovery and development of drugs will pose a challenge for the growth of this market.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Trends

Of the two types of drugs available in the market viz biologics and small molecules, the demand for small molecules is large on account of the simplicity of these drugs as well as the ease to characterize. As small molecules are well defined, they can easily enter cells, cause a person's cancer cells to die, and affect other molecules. Thus, many targeted therapies make use of small molecules. Of the key services offered such as biology service, medicinal chemistry, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), the demand for medicinal chemistry is high on account of the growing inclination of pharmaceutical companies towards outsourcing. On the basis of therapeutic area, this market may be categorised into neurology, oncology, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Of these it is estimated that the oncology therapeutic area will drive maximum revenue on account of the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Market Potential

Target selection, hit to lead identification, target validation, candidate validation, and lead optimisation are some of the processes in the drug discovery service market. Of these, the hit to lead identification process is emerging as a leading process on account of the growing research based on high throughput screening.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Regional Outlook

The global drug discovery services market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these, it is anticipated that North America will continue to lead in the market on account of the early adoption of advanced technologies. Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as a key drug discovery services market in the years to come.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Competitive Landscape:

The market for drug discovery services is highly fragmented with a large number of regional and international players. Some of the players are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River Laboratories International, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Domainex, WuXi AppTec, Piramal Enterprises, GenScript, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Merck, SRI International, Covance, Viva Biotech, Evotec, Selcia Limited, GE Healthcare, and Lonza.

