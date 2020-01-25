Drone Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2017 to 2022

Analysis of the Drone Market

According to a new market study, the Drone Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Drone Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Drone Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Drone Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

The presented study dissects the Drone Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

competitive landscape of drone industry, is predicted to remain a key strategy among a majority of players unless the optimum productivity plateau is reached. Intel, DroneDeploy, 3DR, and Airmap have been actively into partnerships with tech leaders – revolving around combinations of software, hardware, and service based portfolios. Airware recently partnered with industry giants to enhance its mining and quarrying solution platform. PrecisionHawk and EagleView’s prudent partnership aims to transform the virtual claims inspection in insurance, commercial, and government sectors.

PrecisionHawk bagged in two acquisitions – Hazon Inc. and InspecTools Inc. for strengthening its drone inspection services in the energy domain. AgEagle also recently acquired Agribotix with an objective to enhance its service offerings with the latter’s advanced imaging and data technology expertise. The most recent announcement in the drone space, the abrupt shutdown of operations of San Francisco-based Airware, is foreseen to change the game for several other drone market participants in the long run. The precise impact on drone market is however yet to be predicted.

