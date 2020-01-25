Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2027

In 2029, the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

companies profiled in the report include Geistlich Holding, Zimmer Dental Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp, DENTSPLY Implants, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct LLC., Collagen Matrix, NovaBone India and Maxigen Biotech Inc.

The dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has been segmented as follows:

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Product

Dental Membrane Resorbable Membranes Non – Resorbable Membranes

Bone graft Substitutes Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Autograft Allograft Xenograft Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute



Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Material

Hydrogel

Collagen

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Human Cells Source

Other Species

Hydroxyapatite (HA)

Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by End- user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Dental Clinics Individual Practice Group Practice



Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy Russia Poland Netherland Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia and New Zealand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



