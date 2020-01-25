Cross-laminated Timber Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2026

The global Cross-laminated Timber market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Cross-laminated Timber market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Cross-laminated Timber market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Cross-laminated Timber market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Cross-laminated Timber market report on the basis of market players

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by type and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cross-laminated timber market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for cross-laminated timber in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual type and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global cross-laminated timber market. Key players profiled in the report are Stora Enso, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Binderholz Bausysteme GmbH, KLH Massivholz GmbH, HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation, Nordic Structures, Ed. Zublin AG, Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG, Sterling Lumber Company, Inc., and W. u. J. Derix GmbH & Co. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global cross-laminated timber market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global cross-laminated timber market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each type, application, and end-user industry segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Cross-laminated Timber Market, by Type

Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber

Mechanically Fastened Cross-laminated Timber

Global Cross-laminated Timber Market, by Application

Residential Buildings

Educational Institutes

Government/Public Buildings

Industrial & Commercial Spaces

Global Cross-laminated Timber Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Austria Switzerland U.K France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan New Zealand Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various types of cross-laminated timber and applications where cross-laminated timber is used

It identifies key factors responsible for driving cross-laminated timber market to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the cross-laminated timber market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global cross-laminated timber market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Cross-laminated Timber market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Cross-laminated Timber market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Cross-laminated Timber market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Cross-laminated Timber market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Cross-laminated Timber market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Cross-laminated Timber market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Cross-laminated Timber ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Cross-laminated Timber market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Cross-laminated Timber market?

