Cotinine Test Devices Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019 – 2027

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Cotinine Test Devices market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Cotinine Test Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Cotinine Test Devices market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key players operating in the global cotinine test devices market focus on boosting the production of cassettes and strips due to high demand in cotinine testing

The cassettes and strips segments are expected to dominate the global cotinine test devices market between 2019 and 2027

Based on sample type, the global cotinine test devices market can be categorized into urine, saliva, and blood

North America to Lead Global Cotinine Test Devices Market

In terms of region, the global cotinine test devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to dominate the global cotinine test devices market due to increase in the number of smokers in the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched a debatable advertising campaign featuring graphic photos, videos, and stories of smokers to reduce smoking prevalence.

Smoking bans, anti-smoking messages, and high taxes on tobacco have influenced chain smokers to quit smoking in the U.S., leading to decline in the number of cigarette smokers. As of 2017, only about 15% of the population were smokers, whereas the percentage of smokers in 2016 and 2015 was 18% and 17%, respectively.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Cotinine Test Devices Market

The global cotinine test devices market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key players in the global cotinine test devices market are:

Germaine Laboratories, Inc.

LifeSign LLC.

Mossman Associates

Jant Pharmacal Corporation

AlcoPro

Abbott

Global Cotinine Test Devices Market: Research Scope

Global Cotinine Test Devices Market, by Sample Type

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Global Cotinine Test Devices Market, by Device Type

Cassettes

Strips

Readers

Global Cotinine Test Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

Others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

