Concrete Saw Market 2019-2025: Size, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis and Outlook

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as 'Global Concrete Saw Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Makita Corporation (Japan), Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH (Austria), Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein), Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG (Germany), Norton (United States), Dewalt (United States), MK Diamond (United States), Evolution Power Tools (United Kingdom), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) etc.

Summary:

Global Concrete Saw Market Overview:

A concrete saw is also known as a consaw, road saw, cut-off saw or slab saw. It is a power tool that can be used to masonry, cutting concrete, asphalt, tile as well as other solid materials. It is used in various applications such as reinforced concrete cutting, stone granite marble concrete, among others. Some of the best concrete saws products are Husqvarna 967181002 K760 II Gas Concrete Saw, Makita EK7651H 14-Inch MM4 Gas Concrete Saw, Evolution DISCCUT1 Concrete-Saw, SKILSAW SPT79-00 Worm Drive Concrete-Saw, among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Usage of Concrete Saw in Various Application

Rising Construction Industry Market

Market Trend:

Technology advancement regarding Concrete Saw

Restraints:

Stringent Rules as well as Regulation

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, among others

Challenges:

Issue related to High Cost of Raw Material

Competitive Landscape:

The concrete saw market is highly fragmented with the presence of local players as regional players operating in the market. Some of the major players operating in the market are Makita Corporation (Japan), Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH (Austria), Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein), Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG (Germany), among others.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Makita Corporation (Japan), Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH (Austria), Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein), Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG (Germany), Norton (United States), Dewalt (United States), MK Diamond (United States), Evolution Power Tools (United Kingdom), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) and Qv Tools Llc (Germany). Analyst at HTF see United States Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global Concrete Saw market by 2024. Considering Market by Shape, the sub-segment I.e. Circular Saw will boost the Concrete Saw market. Considering Market by Size, the sub-segment I.e. Mini will boost the Concrete Saw market. Considering Market by Material, the sub-segment I.e. Steel will boost the Concrete Saw market.

Market Highlights:

In 2012, the Prime Technologies Company has Launched Diamond Concrete Cutting Machines in India. Hence, this lunched will increase the product portfolio of the company.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Concrete Saw market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Concrete Saw market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Manufacturers of Concrete Saw, Research and Development (R&D) Companies, Research Organization, Federal Agencies and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

