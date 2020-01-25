Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global colorectal cancer drugs market was valued at about $8.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $7.97 billion at a CAGR of -0.4% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the colorectal cancer drugs market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The colorectal cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The colorectal cancer drugs market consists of sale of colorectal cancer drugs. Colorectal cancer (CRC) or bowel cancer, is the cancer affecting large intestine and the rectum. They are also named, colon tumor or rectal cancer depending upon where they begin.

Major players in the market are Merck & Co. Inc, Roche, Sanofi, Amgen, PFIZER, INC.

The number of colorectal cancer worldwide has been increasing. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates, there will be around 101,420 new cases of colon cancer and around 44,180 new cases of rectal cancer that would be registered in the USA in 2019. The diagnosed incident cases of colorectal cancer are expected to increase by 27.3% to 672,400 cases by 2037. The reason for this increase can be attributed to factors such as low-fiber diet, obesity, consumption of alcohol and tobacco amongst others. The increase in number of colorectal cases will add to the overall size of the global colorectal cancer drugs market.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies restrains the bladder cancer drugs market. Biologic therapy uses a body’s immune system to fight cancer rather than chemical drugs which reduces the body’s immune power. Targeted therapies block the growth and spreading of colorectal cancer even in stage IV where chemical drugs are ineffective. For example, some targeted therapies that have been approved to treat colorectal cancer include bevacizumab, cetuximab and panitumumab. The advantages of biologics drugs and targeted therapies over conventional chemical drugs might negatively influence the market.

