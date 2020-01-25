Canada Thermal Power Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 63 pages on title ‘Canada Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as The City of Calgary,Ontario Power Generation Inc,New Brunswick Power Corp Etc.

Summary

“Canada Thermal Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019 ” is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the thermal power market in Canada.

The research details power market outlook in Canada (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro & pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Canada thermal market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses Canada power market and Canada thermal power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Canada power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Canada thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming thermal power projects.

– Deal analysis of Canada thermal power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of thermal power sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to thermal power sector in Canada.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Canada nuclear power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for nuclear power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The City of Calgary

Ontario Power Generation Inc

New Brunswick Power Corp

Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan

Capital Power Corporation

Atco Ltd

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2030

2.3 Report Guidance

3 Power Market, Canada, 2010-2030

3.1 Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4 Thermal Power Market, Canada

4.1 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Technology, 2010-2030

4.2 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Market Size 2018-2020

4.4 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Project Based Analysis, 2018

….Continued

