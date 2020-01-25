Body Firming Creams Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Body Firming Creams Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Body Firming Creams market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Body Firming Creams market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Body Firming Creams market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Body Firming Creams market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Trends and Drivers

Certain factors are shaping the growth curve for Global Body Firming Creams Market. They are paving the way for how market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse is shared below.

The world is witnessing a demographic shift. In 2018, history was created, when the number of people in the age bracket of 65 and above surpassed that of people in the age group of five and below. As per a study done recently, it is expected that by 2050, one in six people will fall in the age bracket of 65 and above and in certain regions such as North America and Europe the ratio would be one in four. With looks gaining centre stage and social media outing on the pressure to a whole new level, it won’t be wrong to say that the global body firming creams market is set to grow.

Influencers on social media are bringing youth and fashion to the forefront. As they speak about how to maintain skin and health, they bring to the limelight a plethora of products. This, in turn, is creating a new normal of beauty. This new standard is flawless. And, thus there is a marked increase in products that keep people youthful such as body firming creams. Thus, it surprises none to find out that this is driving demand into the body firming creams market.

Global Body Firming Creams Market: Geographical Analysis

In 2018, North America dominated the market and a rapidly ageing population is set to keep the crown intact. As said earlier, population in Europe is ageing too – pace quite at par with North America and thus it will see growth too.

Another region that will chart a good growth curve is that of Asia Pacific (APAC) owing to a strong beauty influence and a rise in disposable incomes, a result of robust economies. Besides, there is a decent number of international players entering the market to slice a big chunk of untapped growth opportunities in this region. This is also a consequence of countries trying to improve their ease of business indices to entice more investment into the region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

