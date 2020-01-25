Biofunctional Peptides Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019 – 2027

Global Biofunctional Peptides market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Biofunctional Peptides market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Biofunctional Peptides market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Biofunctional Peptides market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Biofunctional Peptides market report:

What opportunities are present for the Biofunctional Peptides market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Biofunctional Peptides ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Biofunctional Peptides being utilized?

How many units of Biofunctional Peptides is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the biofunctional peptides market has been segmented as-

Animal

Vegetal

On the basis of processing method, the biofunctional peptides market has been segmented as-

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Microbial Fermentation

Recombinant DNA

Chemical Synthesis

On the basis of therapeutic area, the biofunctional peptides market has been segmented as-

Anti-Hypertensive

Cardiovascular System

Nervous System

Gastrointestinal System

Immune System

Cholesterol-Lowering

Anti-Diabetic Peptides

Multifunctional Peptides

On the basis of distribution channel, the biofunctional peptides market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C Drug Store Specialty Store Mail Order Pharmacy Hospital Pharmacy Others (Online Store etc.)



Biofunctional Peptides Market: Key Players

Merck KGaA, Seagarden AS, WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Phermpep Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., ALEXIS Corporation, American Peptide Company Inc., Promega Corporation, Advanced Bioconcept Company, Anaspec Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novo Nordisk A/S and others.

In 2017, few numbers of new peptide received approval from UDFDA including TRULANCE (Synergy Pharmaceuticals), OZEMPIC (Novo Nordisk), TYMLOS (Radius Health), Parsabiv (Amgen).

Biofunctional Peptides Market Opportunities

The rising cost of research and development in pharmaceutical with a decline in the number of approved drugs has created a demand for an alternative approach to accelerate the R&D activities. To have a profitable market in the highly competitive market, the companies are identifying the opportunity of developing a new drug and new therapies for the treatment of multiple disease and disorders. The Biofunctional peptides are emerging as a unique class of drugs and thus becoming an important part of the pipeline for the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and other industries. The limited production capacity of peptides with specific targets have become a challenge for the industry.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Biofunctional Peptides market, including but not limited to: regional markets, source, processing method, therapeutic area and distribution channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The Biofunctional Peptides market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Biofunctional Peptides market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Biofunctional Peptides market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Biofunctional Peptides market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Biofunctional Peptides market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Biofunctional Peptides market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Biofunctional Peptides market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Biofunctional Peptides market in terms of value and volume.

The Biofunctional Peptides report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

