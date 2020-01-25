Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market Competitive Environment & Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market

The Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Trends and Prospects

The global market for automotive vehicle-to-everything is anticipated to expand significantly over the coming years owing to factors such as growing demand traffic in real-time, rising government concerns coupled with several benefits and aid provided by governments for enhanced traffic management, rise in incidental alerts regarding public safety, and growing environmental concerns. The vendors in this market can seek lucrative opportunities from the advent of autonomous car on the verge of transforming the automotive industry and the use real-time monitoring for predictive using real-time monitoring. However, the growth of the global automotive vehicle-to-everything market is likely to be negatively influenced by the dearth of cellular connectivity in several emerging economies, high cost burden on users, and lack of proper infrastructure. Aspects such as the security of the data generated by the vehicles, lack of interest to adopt modern technology, and lack of standardization are also anticipated to hinder the market growth in the near future.

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to offer promising opportunities and emerge as a profitable region for the growth of the market in the near future owing to the favorable regulations and policies implemented by the governments in the region and the demand for advanced transportation system. The rising demand for cars has suddenly gained momentum with the recent convergence of the automotive and ICT sector in the region.

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading companies in the global automotive vehicle to everything market are Audi AG, Daimler AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, and Continental AG.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

