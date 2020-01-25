Amniotic Membranes Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025

In 2018, the market size of Amniotic Membranes Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Amniotic Membranes .

This report studies the global market size of Amniotic Membranes , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Amniotic Membranes Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Amniotic Membranes history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Amniotic Membranes market, the following companies are covered:

Market Segmentation by Application

Based on treatment, the global amniotic membrane market has been segmented into,

Ophthalmology

Surgical Wound

Others

Surgical wound application segment in amniotic membrane market dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to follow the same trend during forecast period. Over 6.5 million patients in U.S. suffer with chronic wounds annually, out of which around 200,000 patients are treated using skin or dermal substitutes. Also, chronic wound market in U.S. alone offers a revenue opportunity of around US$ 3.0 Billion. Whereas, ophthalmology segment accounts for the second largest revenue share in global amniotic membrane market on the account of increased capability of amniotic membrane to enhance epithelial wound healing of the surface of the eye.

Key Regions

The global market for amniotic membrane is segmented in to eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan & China (APECJ), Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and China. North America accounted a high share of over 40% in 2017. APEJ is expected to witness double digit growth due to rising number of AMT procedures in India and China.

Key Players

The global market for amniotic membrane is highly consolidated with top 5 players contributing over 65% revenue share in the global market. Examples of the key players identified in the global amniotic membrane market are Integra LifeSciences Inc., MiMedx Group, Inc., Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., Skye Biologics Inc., Katena Products, Inc., Tissue-Tech Inc., Amnio Technology, LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, etc.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Amniotic Membranes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Amniotic Membranes , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Amniotic Membranes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Amniotic Membranes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Amniotic Membranes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Amniotic Membranes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Amniotic Membranes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

