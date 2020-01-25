3 Reasons Why Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market May See Potentially High Growth Factors

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as ARRIS International Limited (United States), DISH Network LLC (United States), HUMAX (South Korea), Roku Inc. (United States), Technicolor SA (France), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Comcast Corporation (United States), EchoStar Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Global Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market Overview:

The set-top box, a device that refers to an external TV tuner to become a user interface to the internet and also enables a television set to receive and decode digital television broadcast. It is sometimes required for various advanced TV services includes premium channels, video on demand, pay-per-view, etc. Of late, space set-top box has become an integral part of TV viewing in various part of the world. Moreover, the technological advancement in digital broadcast technologies coupled with increasing demand for superior audio and video content is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Market Highlights:

The set-top box, a device that refers to an external TV tuner to become a user interface to the internet and also enables a television set to receive and decode digital television broadcast. It is sometimes required for various advanced TV services includes premium channels, video on demand, pay-per-view, etc. Of late, space set-top box has become an integral part of TV viewing in various part of the world. Moreover, the technological advancement in digital broadcast technologies coupled with increasing demand for superior audio and video content is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years. The market study is being classified by Type (Terrestrial Digital TV, Digital Cable TV and Others), by Application (Household and Commercial) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes are ARRIS International Limited (United States), DISH Network LLC (United States), HUMAX (South Korea), Roku Inc. (United States), Technicolor SA (France), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Comcast Corporation (United States), EchoStar Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Sagemcom Broadband SAS (France) and Samsung (South Korea).

In November 2019, Hisense (A China-based Electronics Company) and Roku, Inc. announced to launch Hisense Roku TV models in the United Kingdom. Theses smart TVs are powered by Roku Operating System (OS). and In November 2019, ADB has selected MediaTek as a chipset provider for its latest satellite STB platform. ADB is a provider of advanced systems for Pay-TV and broadband operators. Currently, the company is deploying its products for major Pay-TV operators in Europe and Australia

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market size and the growth rate be in Future?

What are the key factors driving the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market?

What are the key market trends and macro-economic impacting the growth of the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Players.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market?

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Digital TV Set-Top Boxes market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Digital TV Set-Top Boxes market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Manufacturers, Distributors, Component Manufacturers, Technology Providers, Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies, Government Regulatory Bodies, End Users and Others.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.”

Market Drivers:

Increasing Disposable Income and Growing Popularity of High Definition (HD) Channels Globally

The Growth in the Adoption of Smart Televisions Globally

Increasing Partnership with Software and Content Providers to Optimally Address the Rising Need for Interactive Content

Market Trend:

Advent of Various Smart Features in Set-Top-Box and Technological Innovation in Development of Wide Range of STBs by Key Market Players

Restraints:

Increasing Manufacturing Cost and Vendors Consolidation

Opportunities:

Several Countries Government Regulations Mandating Television Digitization or Digitization of Cable Networks, Especially in Emerging Nations Such as China, India, Brazil, etc,

Television Providers has Introduced Artificial Intelligence in Set-Top Boxes in Developed Countries.

Challenges:

High Subscription Rates of Pay Channels

Under the European Union ecodesign requirements, a simple set-top box must not use more than 5 watts (W) of electrical energy in normal operation and 0.5 W in the stand-by mode. This measure saved about 9 Twh of energy by 2014, avoiding the emission of 4 million tons CO2 and saving European households about Euro 1.4 billion on their energy bills.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital TV Set-Top Boxesmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital TV Set-Top Boxes market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

