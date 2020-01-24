Wax Melts Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Wax Melts Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wax Melts.

This report studies the global market size of Wax Melts , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Wax Melts Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Wax Melts history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Wax Melts market, the following companies are covered:

drivers and restraints, and market size. Currently, the market is fragmented in nature with a copious number of players – both large and small – in the U.S. and the U.K. competing with each other on the basis of price, product differentiation, and astute marketing strategies.

To maintain a foothold in the market, the leading players are resorting to strategic collaborations. The report studies all such prevalent trends in details and goes on to segment the market based on different parameters. It also leverages popular analytical tools to find out opportunities and threats awaiting players in the global market for wax melts. It identifies prominent players contributing toward the growth of the wax melts market. The report furnishes an overview of their financial position, recent developments, product portfolio, and geographical reach.

Wax Melts Market: Drivers and Trends

At the forefront of driving growth in the global wax melts market is the rising concern towards air care and hygiene in commercial and residential buildings. Besides, wax melts do not emit harmful flames and are eco-friendly and safe. This is another factor fuelling an upward trend in the market. Going forward, wax melts are predicted to see explosive sales on the back of solid demand for air fresheners and aromatherapy. The increasing awareness among the rising ranks of discerning consumers about environmental and health hazards, which is posed mainly by aerosol sprays, will further stoke demand for wax melts.

Also driving growth in the global wax melts market is the increasing need for longer lasting fragrances and the relatively cheaper cost of wax melts as compared to alternative products such as aerosol fragrance and reed diffusers. In addition, the availability of a wide array products having different sizes, scents, and patterns will also drive the market. A recent noticeable trend in the market is the marketing of products through the proliferating ecommerce channels, apart from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Another prominent trend is the continued thrust on product innovation.

Wax Melts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is slated to clock maximum growth on account of the solid demand for air care products in the countries of Australia, Japan, and China. End-user sectors of home décor and aromatherapy have been primarily pushing demand in the region. In terms of market share, however, North America dominates followed by Europe. The market is also predicted to witness good growth in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Germany due the substantial growth in aromatherapy and concerns about air care. Other factors augmenting the market in the aforementioned regions are the hectic schedule and rising disposable incomes of people.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global wax melts market, the report profiles companies such as Scentsy, Yankee Candle, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, and Rimports Limited. The analysts have evaluated the top-tier companies based on their key adoptions, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Wax Melts product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wax Melts , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wax Melts in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Wax Melts competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Wax Melts breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Wax Melts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wax Melts sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

