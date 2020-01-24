Value of Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2076 2016 – 2024

In this report, the global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies market report include:

Segmentation

Traditional yogurt and Greek yogurts are by far the major product types in the North American yogurt market. Traditional and Greek yogurt together accounted for almost 75% of the total yogurt market demand, by revenue, in 2015. Since the last decade, the rising demand of Greek yogurt has been a driving force for the growth of the demand for yogurt in North America. Greek yogurt accounted for only 1-2% of the market share in the U.S. yogurt market in 2004. Owing to the high degree of penetration in the U.S. market, Greek yogurts accounted for almost 40% of the yogurts market in the U.S. in 2015.

Yogurt products are sold in several major packaging containers, namely: cups, pouch, tubs and jars. Out of all these packaged containers, cups hold the largest market share in 2015 accounting for almost 70% of the North American yogurt market. Cups and pouch are the easy to use and easy to dispose packaged containers. Packaging plays a crucial role in the success of a desert items such as yogurt. Hence companies are investing considerable amount on the development and diversification of packaging materials to reduce cost, increase product attractiveness among consumer and also to increase the shelf life of the packaged products.

North America Yogurt Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the North America yogurt market is segmented into U.S. and Rest of North America. Per person per year yogurt consumption in Canada is substantially higher with respect to the U.S. However, the higher population and presence of major players in the U.S. is driving the U.S. yogurts market. Per person per year yogurt consumption in U.S. was 7.7 in 2015. Whereas, per person per year yogurt consumption of yogurt was recorded at 11 kg in 2015. Low per person per year consumption of yogurt is expected to be a major restrain for the growth of the North America yogurt market demand.

North America Yogurt Market: Scope

For better understanding of the market dynamics, the report also highlights on the company market share of major players in 2015 versus the market share in 2016. In addition, the report also provides detailed analysis on per person per year in major countries across the world. Market attractiveness analysis of yogurts market by the product types has also been incorporated in the study, in addition to the drivers, restraints and opportunity in the North America yogurts market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments. Major market participants profiled in this report are Dannon Inc. (U.S.), Fage International S.A (Luxembourg), Chobani, LLC (U.S.), Yoplait USA, INC (U.S.), Noosa Yogurt LLC (U.S.), The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation (U.S.), Stonyfield Farm (U.S.), Annie's Homegrown (U.S.), AtlantaFresh (U.S.) and Berkeley Farms (U.S.) among others.

North America yogurt market can be segmented as follows;-

North America Yogurt Market, by Product Type Traditional Yogurt Australian Yogurt Icelandic Yogurt Greek Yogurt Non-Dairy Yogurt Kids Yogurt Other Yogurts



North America Yogurt Market, by Packaged Containers Cups Pouch Tubs Bottles



North America Yogurt Market, by Geography North America U.S. Rest of North America



The study objectives of Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies market.

