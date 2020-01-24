Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the market are Parker Laboratories, Virox Technologies, Metrex Research, Germitec, Ecolab, and Advanced Sterilization Products.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Product

Instruments Automated Reprocessors UV-C Disinfectors Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets

Consumables Disinfectants, by Formulation Disinfectant Wipes Disinfectant Liquids Disinfectant Sprays Disinfectants, by Type High-level Disinfectants Intermediate/Low-level Disinfectants Detergents Enzymatic Detergents Non-enzymatic Detergents

Services

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Process

High-level Disinfection

Intermediate/Low-level Disinfection

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Type of Probe

Linear Transducers

Convex Transducers

Phased Array Transducers

Endocavitary Transducers

Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Transducers

Other Transducers (Pencil Transducers, Concave Transducers, and Sector Transducers)

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Maternity Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others End Users (Physiotherapists, Independent Associations, Government Organizations, and Sports Academies)

