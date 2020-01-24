Travel and Tourism Spending Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

In 2018, the market size of Travel and Tourism Spending Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Travel and Tourism Spending .

This report studies the global market size of Travel and Tourism Spending , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Travel and Tourism Spending Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Travel and Tourism Spending history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Travel and Tourism Spending market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The global travel & tourism market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. The report includes detailed analysis of the global travel & tourism market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, travel & tourism market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global travel & tourism market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global travel & tourism market includingTUI Group, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Carnival Corporation & plc, A‌i‌r‌b‌n‌b‌, ‌I‌n‌c., Crown Resorts Ltd., Accor plc, Balkan Holidays Ltd‌‌., G Adventures, Adris Grupa d.d., and OYO Rooms.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global travel & tourismmarket.

The global travel & tourism market is segmented as below:

Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Travel Days

Within 7 Days

7-15 Days

More than 15 Days

Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Travel Type

Leisure Spending

Business Spending

Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Application

Domestic Spending

International Spending

Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America



Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Travel and Tourism Spending product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Travel and Tourism Spending , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Travel and Tourism Spending in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Travel and Tourism Spending competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Travel and Tourism Spending breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Travel and Tourism Spending market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Travel and Tourism Spending sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

