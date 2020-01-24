Telesurgery Market and Forecast Study Launched2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Telesurgery market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Telesurgery market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Key Trends

The telesurgery market is anticipated to display exponential growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as rising number of surgeries across the globe, time and cost efficiency, growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, and increasing innovations in technology. A large number of surgeries worldwide is considered as one of the most valuable factors contributing to the market growth of the global telesurgery market. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (C.D.C.), over 51 million surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2010.

On the basis of applications, the market has been classified into pediatric surgeries, gynecological operations, esophageal fundoplication, pancreatectomy, liver transplant, liver resection, cardiothoracic surgeries, and cancer surgery.

Global Telesurgery Market: Geographical Analysis

Region-wise the global telesurgery market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Currently, North America is leading the market with the maximum number of shares owing to rising technological advancements and growing incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, and liver disorders. Nevertheless, Europe and some of the countries in Asia-Pacific such as India, Japan, Australia, and China are projected to exhibit lucrative growth in the upcoming years owing to incessantly growing technological innovations and rising surgical practices.

Global Telesurgery Market: Insight into Key Participants

Prime companies engaged in the development and commercialization of the telesurgery system are TransEnterix, Inc. (Flex Ligating Shears advanced energy device), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (da Vinci surgical system), and SRI Intentional (M7) among others.

