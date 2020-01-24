Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, 4Q 2019 | Growth Factors And Major Players

The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing industry – comprising mainly of foundry, DRAM, flash memory, and IDM sectors – reached US$ 11.5 billion, growing 17.6% sequentially in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in the frist half of 2019 was mainly attributed to relatively high inventory levels. As the inventory levels have reached the optimal level and TSMC’s advanced processes have entered mass production, the industry’s shipment performance in the second half of 2019 is expected to witness year-on-year growth. The market demand is anticipated to regain momentum in the second half of 2020 thanks to the surging demand for 5G applications and 8K TVs.

The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry arrived over USD 4.15 billion in the third first quarter of 2019, up 12.1% sequentially and 1.7% year-on-year. While the demand for smartphones is likely to persist, HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI applications are expected to be major growth drivers to bolster high-end wafer-level packaging service demand thus the industry is anticipated to continue on the growth trajectory.

