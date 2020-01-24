Taiwanese IC Packaging & Testing Industry, 4Q 2019 | Growth Factors And Industry Players

The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry arrived over USD 4.15 billion in the third first quarter of 2019, up 12.1% sequentially and 1.7% year-on-year. While the demand for smartphones is likely to persist, HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI applications are expected to be major growth drivers to bolster high-end wafer-level packaging service demand thus the industry is anticipated to continue on the growth trajectory. The industry is expected to have continued growth momentum in the fourth quarter, reaching US$4.2 billion.

Table of Contents

Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020 Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value by Service Type, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value , 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020 Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020 Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019 Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Testing Industry’s Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019 Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019 Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Exchange Rate, 2Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Research Scope & Definitions

