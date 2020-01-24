Super Abrasive Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Super Abrasive market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Super Abrasive market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Super Abrasive market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Super Abrasive market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Super Abrasive market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Super Abrasive market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Super Abrasive market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Super Abrasive market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Super Abrasive market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Super Abrasive over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Super Abrasive across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Super Abrasive and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Super Abrasive market report covers the following solutions:

key developments in the global super abrasive market are listed below:

In 2015, the Government of India announced a program called ‘Housing for All’. Under this program, the government encouraged and helped in building houses for its citizens. This activity is projected to boost the construction sector in India, and naturally help in driving the demand for the super abrasive market in the country as well.

In December 2017, a prominent leader in the global super abrasive market, Saint Gobain Abrasives, announced that the company has merged its two well-known brands Winter and Norton to create a new one by the names Norton Winter. Norton Winter is now one of the key technology leaders in the global super abrasive market. The merger is expected to cater to a wider range of audience.

In December 2017, Saint Gobain Abrasives announced the launch of its new Ultra Thin Grinding Wheel – Norton Quantum3 UT. This new product will provide better durability, comfort, and material removal.

Global Super Abrasive Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global super abrasive market is mainly driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry across the globe. Favorable regulatory conditions across countries such as the US, China, and India are encouraging the use of super abrasives and are thus contributing to the overall market growth. The growth of the super abrasive market is also driven by the increasing demand from the transportation sector. In addition to this, increasing preference to the use of diamond discs for polishing and grinding from the automotive sector to give more aesthetic look to the vehicles is also helping to drive the growth of the global super abrasive market.

Global Super Abrasive Market – Geographical Outlook

The global super abrasive market is geographically segmented into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these key regions, the global market is primarily dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The region accounted for more than half of the overall market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its stellar contribution over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the market is mainly driven due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. India, in particular, is experiencing a huge demand for manufacturing precision tools that are necessary for the development of end-use verticals such as electronics, aerospace, bearing, and automotive among others. This increasing demand for precision tools is expected to drive the growth of the super abrasive market in the near future.

During the course of the given forecast period, other regions such as North America and Europe are also expected to witness a significant growth of the respective super abrasive markets. The North America market is mainly driven by the shift in the approach of the customers. They are looking at these products with a long-term view despite its initial high costs.

Global Super Abrasive Market Segmentation

Product Outlook Diamond Cubic boron nitride

Application Outlook Construction Transportation Oil & gas Electrical & electronics Others



