Spreadable Butter market is projected to attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 2018 – 2026

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Spreadable Butter market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Spreadable Butter market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Spreadable Butter market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation:

Spreadable butter market is segmented on basis of distribution channels which includes supermarket/hypermarket, speciality stores, online sales, retail stores and departmental stores. The ability to remain soft in cold temperatures, allowing to be used straight out of the fridge and its availability in various flavours and options is making it popular among consumers which is the reason for the increase in the sales of Spreadable Butter in every distribution channel.

Spreadable Butter Market is segmented on basis of contents as dairy (butterfat) content and non-dairy content. Dairy (butterfat) content is further sub segmented into high butterfat content and low butterfat content.

Key application of spreadable butter is in food process market which includes bakery, dairy, confectionary, beverages, convenience food and others. Moreover, as of the recent trends, the demand for the Spreadable Butter has increased as it is easily spread and also comes in different forms like salted and unsalted, with varying content of butterfat as per end user requirement. Hence, the global spreadable butter market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Spreadable Butter Regional Outlook:

The global market for spreadable butter is expected to show a healthy growth during the forecast period. Globally among all the regions, Europe is expected to account for the highest share followed by Asia-Pacific in the near future. Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate. In terms of production, Asia-Pacific region notably New Zealand is the key producer for Spreadable Butter. Increasing demand for spreadable butter due to various nutritional benefits, has strengthened the growth of global spreadable butter market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Spreadable Butter Market Drivers:

Nutritional studies show the benefits and advantages of natural ingredients in diet results in a preference for spreadable butter by consumers. Various new innovative ways in the production of spreadable butter through which 100% pure spreadable butter can be obtained and the addition of other ingredients while the production of spreadable butter, providing variety of options to consumers also fuel the demand for spreadable butter. Apart from these, varying butterfat content in spreadable butter attracts consumers to buy this product according to their needs.

Spreadable Butter Market Restraints:

However, there are some restraining factors which are expected to hinder the spreadable butter market growth of which includes the macroeconomic factors such as government regulation regarding the production, licensing, export and import traditions and tariffs hinders the market growth for spreadable butter. Moreover, the varied grading system of the butter based spread, which is a class of Spreadable Butter, in different markets on basis of butterfat content creating a hassle. Furthermore, the availability of other alternatives to spreadable butter such as margarine which provides an option to the consumer to choose among products.

Spreadable Butter Market Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in spreadable butter market are Fonterra Co-operative Group, Danish Dairy Board (Arla Foods), Dairy Crest, Ornua, Unilever. The companies in this market are expected to expand their business by the enhancement of portfolio for the product in global spreadable butter market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

