Soaring Demand for Clean-label Food Products to Trigger the Growth of the Anti-aging Market 2019 – 2027

Scope of the Report

The global market for upstream petrotechnical training services is segmented on the basis of training mode, training type, upstream sector, end-user, and geography. Based on training mode, the market is segmented into training courses, e-learning (third party), and simulator (immersive training). Training courses are further categorized into face-to-face, in-house, and online. In terms of training type, the market can be divided into operational and domain training. Operational training is classified into information management; and health, safety, and environment (HSE). Domain training is divided into geology & geophysics, petrophysics, surface facilities design and engineering, geomechanics, field operations and management, reservoir engineering, drilling engineering, production engineering, and economics & finance. In terms of upstream sector, the market is segmented into exploration, development, and production. Based on end-user, the market is divided into national oil companies and independent oil companies. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the upstream petrotechnical training services market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive upstream petrotechnical training services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the upstream petrotechnical training services market.

The report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the upstream petrotechnical training services market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the upstream petrotechnical training services market. The report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the upstream petrotechnical training services market.

Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the upstream petrotechnical training services market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global upstream petrotechnical training services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), American Petroleum Institute (API), Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Baker Hughes (GE Company), Halliburton, Intertek Group plc., RPS Group PLC, PetroKnowledge, Novomet Group, Aucerna, International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), and Asia Edge Pte Ltd. (PetroEdge).

The upstream petrotechnical training services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

By Training Mode

Training Courses Face-to-face In-house Online

E-Learning

Simulator (Immersive Training)

By Training Type

Operational Training Information Management Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE)

Domain Training Geology & Geophysics Petrophysics Surface Facilities Design and Engineering Geomechanics Field Operations and Management Reservoir Engineering Drilling Engineering Production Engineering Economics & Finance



By Upstream Sector

Exploration

Development

Production

By End-user

National Oil Companies

Independent Oil Companies

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



