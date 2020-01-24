Smart Transportation Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

The global Smart Transportation market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Smart Transportation market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares. The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Smart Transportation market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter's Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Smart Transportation market. The Smart Transportation market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research. the report segments the market based on the solutions, which include ticketing management systems, parking management systems, integrated supervisory systems and traffic management systems. The smart transportation system can also be segmented by services. It segments the market on the basis of services as cloud services, business services and professional services. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

For better understanding of the smart transportation market, we have provided with a key trend analysis for the segments. In addition, the market attractiveness has also been provided to give a better understanding of the various segments globally. Furthermore, the global market share of the key industry players has also been discussed for a better study of the current trends in the market.

Furthermore, the report also provides the profiles of the leading players on the basis of their company overview, financial overview, key developments, historical roadmap and business strategies adopted by the players in the smart transportation market. The major players profiled in the report include: Accenture Plc, Seimens, IBM, Cubic Corporation, GE Transportation and LG CNS among others.

Smart Transportation Market: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Smart Transportation Market: By Solutions

Ticketing management system

Parking management system

Integrated supervisory system

Traffic management system

Proximity and displacement sensors Market: By Services

Cloud services

Business services

Professional services

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Smart Transportation market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Smart Transportation market.

Segmentation of the Smart Transportation market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Smart Transportation market players.

The Smart Transportation market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Smart Transportation for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Smart Transportation ? At what rate has the global Smart Transportation market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Smart Transportation market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.

