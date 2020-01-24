PVC Pipe Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the PVC Pipe market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the PVC Pipe market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The PVC Pipe market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the PVC Pipe market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the PVC Pipe market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this PVC Pipe market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the PVC Pipe market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global PVC Pipe market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different PVC Pipe market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the PVC Pipe over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the PVC Pipe across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the PVC Pipe and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global PVC Pipe market report covers the following solutions:

Trends and Opportunities

Besides the upsurge of the construction and irrigation industries, dedication of the governments in several emerging economies towards improving their rural water management is the primary driver of this market. According to the World Bank, nearly 80% of the population in the rural areas across the world does not have access to drinking water. The report observes that PVC is the third most in-demand plastic commodity after polypropylene and polyethylene. Owing to its benefits such as durability, chemical resistance, recyclability, and low cost, PVC is quickly replacing metal, wood, clay, and concrete in various applications. Currently, PVC pipes are frequently used by the construction industries for building sewer and drain systems as well as water supply. Conversely, carcinogenic property of PVC, coupled with toxicity to the environment, are two the factors that are expected to negatively impact the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global PVC Pipe Market: Regional Outlook

Annually, 37.7 million people in rural parts of India suffer from waterborne diseases, according to a recent survey by the WHO. The government in India has noticed this and is actively working towards improving the water delivery infrastructure. This makes Asia Pacific the most lucrative region for PVC pipe market. The WHO, in 2006, also estimated that only 16% of the sub-Saharan Africa had access to clean drinking water, and is working with local governments to improve infrastructure such as household tap water connection. Consequently, African is another profitable region for the global PVC pipe market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Finolex Industries Ltd, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Egeplast a.s., IPEX Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, JM Eagle Company, Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Royal Building Products, Tessenderlo Group, and Formosa Plastics Group are some of the key players currently operational in the global PVC pipe market. The competition among these players is quite intense, with joint ventures and new product launches are the most frequent strategy adopted by them to gain ground over their competitors.

The PVC Pipe market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the PVC Pipe market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global PVC Pipe market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global PVC Pipe market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the PVC Pipe across the globe?

All the players running in the global PVC Pipe market are elaborated thoroughly in the PVC Pipe market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging PVC Pipe market players.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald