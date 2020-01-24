PC Games Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2020 to 2022

The Business Research Company’s PC Games Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global pc games market was valued at about $27.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $30.71 billion at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2022.The PC games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC market is the largest market for PC games and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The PC games market consists of sales of physical, online/micro-transactional, or digital video games which are played on a personal computer or laptop.

The personal computer games market is being driven by the emergence of cloud gaming. In cloud gaming, the provider runs the game on its servers and then streams back the display. Streaming games from the cloud is significantly increasing the number users of PC games as it eliminates the need for hardware upgradation.

Companies in the personal computer games industry are using augmented reality and virtual reality which are offering new levels of engagement among the users of pc games. Augmented Reality provides an immersive user experience through imposition of a computer-generated image on the user’s view of the real world. Virtual Reality creates an interactive experience through simulations by providing auditory and visual feedback.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the pc games market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the pc games market are Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Sony Computer Entertainment and XSEED Games.

