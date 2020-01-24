Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Key Dynamics

Rising worldwide diabetic populations, especially in developing regions of the world, has also led to an upsurge in the patient populations with diabetic retinopathy. The ophthalmic ultrasound devices market has remained in good stead from the growing application of ultrasound technology for patients with glaucoma and retinopathy of prematurity.

Over the last decade, there has been substantial rise in numbers of patients undergoing cataract surgeries. This has helped accentuate the uptake of improved imaging tools in eye care, particularly in emerging markets. Technological advances pertaining to image resolution capability, data storage, and compounding have helped retain the rapid pace of growth in the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market. Integration of new imaging features, such as related to transducer design, in portable ocular ultrasounds is a prominent case in point. Further, combination devices in contrast to standalone ones are gradually gathering steam in the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market.

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Assessment

Key regional markets for ophthalmic ultrasound devices are North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America has witnessed a rise in revenue on the back of copious demand for ophthalmic ultrasound devices for cataract treatment. Medical device manufacturers in the region have made relentless efforts to unveil new A-scan and combination devices with integrated features. This has kept the prospects highly lucrative.

The Europe ophthalmic ultrasound devices market has flourished mainly on the back of incessant efforts by ophthalmology societies to focus on adoption of new ultrasound devices in modern ophthalmology.

