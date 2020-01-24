Network Forensics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Assessment of the Global Network Forensics Market
The recent study on the Network Forensics market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Network Forensics market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Network Forensics market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Network Forensics market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Network Forensics market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Network Forensics market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Network Forensics market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Network Forensics market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the Network Forensics across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
Competitive Dynamics
Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the network forensics market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of network forensics market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2017. The global players profiled in the global Network Forensics market include Symantec Corporation, RSA Security, FireEye, Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., IBM Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Savvius, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. have also been added in the report.
Market Segmentation:
Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Deployment Type
- On premise
- Cloud based
Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Network Forensics Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry
- BFSI
- Telecom and IT
- Government
- Education
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Network Forensics market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the Network Forensics market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Network Forensics market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Network Forensics market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Network Forensics market
The report addresses the following queries related to the Network Forensics market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the Network Forensics market establish their foothold in the current Network Forensics market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the Network Forensics market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the Network Forensics market solidify their position in the Network Forensics market?
