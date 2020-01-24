Microbrewery Equipment is Expected to Double Its Market Size in Upcoming Years

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “Global Microbrewery Equipment Market Report 2020”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Microbrewery Equipment Market Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global Microbrewery Equipment Market . This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are American Beer Equipment, BrauKon, Portland Kettle Works, Specific Mechanical Systems, John M. Ellsworth, JV Northwest etc.

Summary

with the slowdown in world economic growth, the Microbrewery Equipment industry has

also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past

four years, Microbrewery Equipment market size to maintain the average annual growth

rate of 6.59% from 109 million $ in 2015 to 132 million $ in 2019, HTFReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Microbrewery Equipment market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Microbrewery Equipment will reach 175 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment,

channel segment etc. Cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

American Beer Equipment

BrauKon

Portland Kettle Works

Specific Mechanical Systems

John M. Ellsworth

JV Northwest

Malt Handling

McKenna Boiler Works

Meura

Pro Engineering & Manufacturing

Pro Refrigeration

PTG Water & Energy

Quality by Vision

Rite Boilers

Root Shoot Malting

SysTech Stainless Works

Union Jack Brewing

Ziemann USA

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

—Product Type Segmentation

Mashing system

Cooling system

Fermentation system

Cleaning system

Controlling system

—Industry Segmentation

IPA

Seasonal

Pale ale

Amber ale

Lager

—Channel Segmentation

Direct Sales

Distributor

