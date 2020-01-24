Medical Device Packaging Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by2018 – 2028

Global Medical Device Packaging Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Notable Developments

The competitive landscape of the global medical device packaging market is a fragmented one because of the presence of several key players. These players in the global market are concentrating on developing new and innovative products that will cater to the growing demand of the end users. In addition to this, these leading companies are also opting for aggressive strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, and takeovers in order to stay ahead of the competitive curve in the global medical device packaging market. Some of the key players in the global medical device packaging market are Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Pvt. Ltd., and Bemis Company among others.

In January 2019, Oliver Inc. announced that the company has successfully acquired CleanCut Technologies, a medical packaging solutions provider. This move is expected to expand the product portfolio of Oliver and help expand its userbase.

Global Medical Device Packaging Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple factors that are driving the growth of the global medical device packaging market. One of the key driving factors for the market growth has been the longer shelf life provided by these medical device packaging. A long series of tests are performed for assessing the packaging integrity and robustness. This is to check the overall performance of the packaging. Such high tests and integrity checks are spreading the reach of the global medical device packaging market. In addition to this, in recent years, there has been a growing prevalence of new types of diseases. This has created the demand for more technologically advanced diagnostic instruments. This is expected to have a direct impact on the development of the global medical device packaging market. Moreover, strict governmental and regulatory guidelines are also prompting and encouraging use of medical device packaging and thus driving the overall market growth.

Global Medical Device Packaging Market – Geographical Outlook

The global medical device packaging market has five key regions that help us in understanding the overall working dynamics of the market. These regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global medical device packaging market is dominated by the regional segment of Europe. The growth of the regional segment is driven due to the presence of strict governmental and regulatory mandates regarding medical packaging. In addition to this, increasing demand for diagnostic equipment, hygiene devices, and rehabilitation products are also helping to push the development of the Europe market. Moreover, the introduction of European packaging standards for terminally sterilized medical equipment has also been a chief driving factor for the development of medical device packaging market in Europe.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to show a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and China is expected to present several lucrative business opportunities for the development of the global medical device packaging market. With growing investments for the development of the medical infrastructure, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a promising growth in coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Tyvek

Aluminium

Others Materials

By Product

Pouches

Trays

Boxes

Clamshell Packs

Blister Packaging

Bags

Other Products

By Application

Sterile Packaging

Non – Sterile Packaging

