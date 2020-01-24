Medical Copper Tubing Market Outlook Analysis 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Medical Copper Tubing Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Global Medical Copper Tubing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global medical copper tubing market is driven by the increasing demand for copper tubing for gas delivery owing to its corrosion-resistant and antibacterial properties. Copper tubing are easy to install and long lasting. However, copper tubing products should satisfy the regulatory standards such as CSA and ASTM B819. Manufacturing and marketing standards and specifications compliances met by product manufacturers are expected to fuel the market’s growth.

The type K segment led the overall industry by revenue in the recent past. The rising demand and high price factor of products account for the large share of type K segment. The oxygen application segment is expected to account for a significant share in the overall industry in the coming years. This is mainly due to the presence of a large number of individuals with respiratory disorders and an increasing number of patients that need emergency treatment. Medical vacuum, on the other hand, is expected to display the highest growth rate due to the rising use of copper tubing for the secure and adequate flow of medical vacuum at required pressure levels to gas outlets.

The hospital end-use segment accounted for the highest revenue contribution to the global medical copper tubing market in the recent past. Copper tubing is preferred for medical gas delivery in hospitals due to its benefits as compared to traditional systems. Copper tubing products are particularly advantageous for critical care patients in ICU, CCU, and OT for an uninterrupted supply of gases. However, outpatient facilities is expected to display the fastest growth rate in the medical copper tubing market. This is mainly due to the increasing use of copper tubing products for diagnostics and laboratory tests.

Global Medical Copper Tubing Market: Regional Outlook

The global medical copper tubing market can be analyzed with respect to the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America is the leading regional market for medical copper tubing.

Global Medical Copper Tubing Market: Competitive Outlook

Some leading companies in the global medical copper tubing market include Mueller Industries, Inc., J & D Tube Benders, Inc., Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC Cerro Flow Products LLC, Beacon Medaes, , Samuel, Son & Co., C&H Medical (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., Limited, KME Germany GmbH & Co KG, Wieland Copper Products LLC, The Lawton Tube Co. Ltd, UACJ Corp., and Amico Group of Companies.

Key players in the market are focused on strategic collaborations and joint ventures to stay competitive in this market. In addition, companies in the medical copper tubing market are also focused on product improvement and expand their distribution channels to strengthen their position and maximize revenue share in the market.

