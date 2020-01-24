Jug Shaped Bottles Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2026

The Jug Shaped Bottles market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Jug Shaped Bottles market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.

market segments such as food and beverages, personal care and toiletries. Majority of the products sold in food and beverages market are sold through retail channels. The design of the bottle modelled after a jug enhances the attractive appeal of the jug shaped bottle on the retail shelves. Jug shaped bottles with handle provide consumers with the ease and convenience to access the content within the bottle. Jug shaped bottle also offer multiple serving of the content as the packaging made of glass and rigid plastics are durable in nature.

Jug shaped bottle manufacturers are supplying jug shaped bottles made of clay in order to present an exclusive product offering to premium brands. Clay jug shaped bottles are given antique look to suit the brand image of the clients. Jug shaped bottles are anticipated to stay niche packaging formats that are preferred by specific market segments.

Jug shaped bottles are preferred by consumers not only for its attractive features, but also for its reusability. Jug shaped bottles made of glass and rigid plastics are reused for household purposes.

Attractive design, reusability and high utility among users are key factors driving the global jug shaped bottles market. Nevertheless, the global market for jug shaped bottles is expected to generate noticeable growth prospects in limited application areas.

Manufacturers of jug shaped bottles are anticipated to consistently innovate in terms of bottle designs and functionalities in order sustain the preference among niche market segments.

Global Jug Shaped Bottles Market: Market Segmentation

The global Jug Shaped Bottles market is segmented as per material type and by application type.

As per the material type, the global jug shaped bottles market is segmented into

Glass

Plastic

Clay

As per the application type, the global jug shaped bottles market is segmented into

Food and Beverages Vinegar Alternative Dairy Dairy Products Others

Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Others

Global Jug Shaped Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically the global jug shaped bottles market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The global market for jug shaped bottles is characterized by presence of small players primarily restricted to domestic markets. Different regional market feature products that are characteristically different from products in other geographic markets. China market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness considerable supply capabilities for the global jug shaped bottles market. The demand for jug shaped bottles is expected to be contributed from MEA and Europe region for considerable presence of luxury market segments.

