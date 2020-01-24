Internet of Things Market to be at Forefront by2017 – 2025

Global Internet of Things Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Internet of Things industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Internet of Things as well as some small players.

On the contrary, prospective security and privacy threats, along with concerns related to increased reliance of technology might restrict market growth. However, as big data analytics is being increasingly used across a number of industries such as transportation, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare, the market is likely to expand further.

Global Internet of Things Market: Market Potential

Several new products and services have been launched recently in the global IoT market. For instance, in March 2017, Express Logic announced the launch of the first-ever industrial grade IoT device-to-cloud solutions, which boast high performance and small footprint.

Smartron, an India-based startup, announced that it will introduce as many as eight new smart IoT products during the forthcoming period, with a view to strengthening its Tronx platform. This platform is primarily concerned with verticals such as personalized health, enterprise, smart home, smart energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and intelligent vehicles.

Global Internet of Things Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for IoT has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. The advanced nature of healthcare, automotive, and industrial sectors in North America has been contributing towards the expansion of the market in this region. The U.S. might lead this regional segment. The government regulations in countries such as Sweden, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany are triggering the growth of the IoT market in Europe.

Asia Pacific exhibits vast potential for expansion, with countries such as Singapore, India, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, China, and Indonesia accelerating market growth. The booming manufacturing industries in these countries, rising adoption of technology, and growing economies are the key market drivers of this region.

Global Internet of Things Market: Competitive Analysis

The market appears to be highly fragmented on account of the presence of a large number of players, indicating the intense level of competition among them. A few new firms might enter the global market for IoT, further heightening the competition between the players. Several leading companies, core M2M vendors, and Internet and network service providers are engaging in mergers and acquisitions in order to extend their customer base.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for IoT are Amazon, Qualcomm, Alcatel- Lucent, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., AT&T, Rockwell Automation, Dell, Schneider Electric, GE, PTC, Tech Mahindra, National Instruments, Texas Instruments, Huawei Technologies, Oracle, Tieto, Bosch Software Innovations, Zebra Technologies, Broadcom, Accenture, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, HP, Telefonica, Siemens, Echelon, and Juniper Networks.

