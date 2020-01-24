India Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2028

The global India market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this India market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the India market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the India market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the India market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Water Proofing Chemicals Bitumen PVC EPDM TPO PTFE Silicone

Protective Coating Epoxy Polyurethane Acrylic Alkyd Polyester Others

Concrete Admixture Plasticizer Retarder Accelerator Air-Entrainer

Adhesives & Sealants

Asphalt Additives

By Application

Infrastructures

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

By Region

North

South

East

West

Report Methodology

This comprehensive research is based on an in-depth examination of the supply and demand structure in India for construction chemicals. The report includes region wise analysis depicting the market scenario of East, West, North and South India. The market’s growth holds a great influence of governmental initiatives for India’s development. This report also highlights region wise ongoing projects and the future projects scheduled for the years ahead.

Each market player encompassed in the India market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the India market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

