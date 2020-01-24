IGaming Platform and Sportsbook Software Market 2020 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the iGaming Platform and Sportsbook Software market will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10710 million by 2025, from $ 6902 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in iGaming Platform and Sportsbook Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of iGaming Platform and Sportsbook Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the iGaming Platform and Sportsbook Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

B2B

B2C

B2B is estimated to account over 56% of market share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Casinos

Mobile Devices

Others

Casino is the most widely used in refuge chamber market,accounting for about 38% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BETLOGIK

Betradar

BetConstruct

Digitain

SBTech

EveryMatrix

SoftSwiss

Playtech

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global iGaming Platform and Sportsbook Software by Players

4 iGaming Platform and Sportsbook Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global iGaming Platform and Sportsbook Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

