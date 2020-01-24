How Increasing Threat of Data Breach is Aiding in Blockchain in Healthcare Market Growth?
A study conducted by P&S intelligence reported that in the coming future, the blockchain in healthcare market would generate a revenue of $890.5 million at a 67.1% CAGR compared to the $44.6 million it amassed in 2017. Blockchain is an encrypted list of records known as blocks. Each block contains features from the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data. The data is generally stored in a network of computers and not in one single device. The technology is being used in multiple areas, such as cryptocurrencies, video games, financial services, and smart contracts. This technology is being deployed in healthcare to store the large amounts of clinical data generated by various hospitals and organizations.
The inclusion of the technology in safeguarding healthcare-related data and consolidation of all the information generated by different healthcare platforms has brought its potential in the limelight. Many public and private organizations are increasingly investing in blockchain technology for the healthcare sector. For instance, Health2047, an American Medical Association-funded company, invested $10.0 million in a blockchain health startup, named Akiri Inc., in January 2018. This was done to promote the development of a healthcare data platform based on this technology. Another initiative in this direction is the backing of the European Union to a project, MHMD, which visions to use blockchain for storing and transmitting medical data in a safer and efficient manner.
The blockchain technology in healthcare market has a significance presence in Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America. In 2017, the largest demand for the technology was generated in the North American region, as many major pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations, such as Pfizer Inc., which are increasingly experimenting with the technology, are located here. Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention struck a deal with Gem Health, a California-based blockchain solution provider, to create a real-time data sharing solution based on the blockchain technology, in September 2017.
