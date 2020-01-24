Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players2018 – 2028

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Hot Melt Adhesives industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Hot Melt Adhesives as well as some small players.

Notable Developments

The competitive landscape of the global hot melt adhesives market is unlike many other markets in the chemicals and materials sector. Inundated with quality products and those that meet most requirements of users, the scope of rolling out a new products is little. However, the competition lies in the ability to produce large volumes of product in the global hot melt adhesives market. With growing demand from all three prominent industries, the volume of production is expected to swell in the coming years. To meet this challenge, companies in the global hot melt adhesives market are looking at technologies that will improve their production capacity. At the same time, most companies that have a strong foothold in mature markets like North America and Europe, are looking to expand in emerging regions in Asia Pacific. The room for growth in developing nations in this region is higher and hence the focus on establishing manufacturing facilities in these regions with latest technology will define the competency of companies in the future.

Some of the prominent names in the global hot melt adhesives market are

3M

Alfa International Corporation

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Sika AG

DowDuPont

Dymax

AICA ASIA Pacific Holding Pte Ltd

HB Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

Yokohama Industries Americas Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Jowat SE

Mactac

Mapei SpA

Paramelt BV

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Key Trends

Here are some of the prominent trends that are likely to drive growth in the global hot melt adhesives market

Electronics Industry

There is nothing more compelling than finding new business opportunities in the electronics sector. There is not a day that passes without a new product launch. That one factor is sufficient to keep the demand in the global hot melt adhesives market growing. As the need for electronics increases with day, the launch of new products is expected to increase. This also means that the demand for products in the global hot melt adhesives market is also expected to surge in the coming years.

Automotive

While the automobile industry is currently facing a slump in growth, experts opine that the sector will resurge to business in the next few months. Change in fuel technology and designs to suit new models will bring back the buzz in the automobile industry. And, this will have a positive impact on the global hot melt adhesives market’s growth in the coming years. With new products expected to hit the market in automobile sector, the need for products that meet requirements in the global hot melt adhesives market will also arise. This means the scope for business in the global hot melt adhesives market is expected to expand.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis

According to experts, Asia Pacific is expected to reign the global hot melt adhesives market. Countries like India, Japan, and China are likely to occupy the highest demand volumes for products in the global hot melt adhesives market. A positive growth graph for almost all important end-use sectors of the global hot melt adhesives market will influence growth during the forecast period.

The global hot melt adhesives market is segmented based on

Resin Type

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers

Polyolefins

Polyamide

End-user Industry

Building and Construction

Paper, Board, and Packaging

Woodworking and Joinery

Transportation

Footwear and Leather

Healthcare (including Hygiene Products)

Electronics

Important Key questions answered in Hot Melt Adhesives market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Hot Melt Adhesives in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Hot Melt Adhesives market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Hot Melt Adhesives market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

