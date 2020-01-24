Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment till 2026

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is valued approximately USD 70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.93% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Hemodialysis or simply dialysis is a process in which the blood of a person is purifying whose kidneys are not properly functioning. Whereas, Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a type of dialysis that uses the peritoneum in a individual’s abdomen as the membrane by which fluid and dissolved substances are replaced with the blood. Increasing number of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients along with growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. For instance, Globally, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, compared to 108 million in 1980, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Similarly, In 2017, nearly 425 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes and this figure is expected to grow nearly 629 million by 2045, according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

Moreover, development of user-friendly and low-cost dialysis products coupled with ongoing technological advancements and new product launches are the major factor that offers growth opportunities to the market over the forecast period. Additionally, growing preference for home hemodialysis (HHD) treatment due to it improved patient outcome and enhanced understanding related to ESRD thus, is contributing towards growth of global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market. However, risks and complications associated with dialysis along with reimbursement concerns in emerging market are the factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to high prevalence of diabetes and hypertension patients, rising adoption of new technologies and increasing presence of dialysis centers across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing awareness regarding kidney diseases, shortage of kidney donors and growing investments in research and development activities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Baxter International Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Cantel Medical Corporation

Davita Inc.

Diaverum

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Nipro Corporation

Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Isopure Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

By Product:

Devices

Consumables

By Application:

Home-based Dialysis

Hospital-based Dialysis

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

