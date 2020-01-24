Hearing Implants Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects 2022

The Business Research Company’s Hearing Implants Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global hearing implants market was valued at about $0.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.06 billion at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2022. Therefore, increasing aging population is expected to drive the market for hearing implants in the future.

The hearing implants devices and equipment market consists of sales of hearing implants. Hearing implants are surgically installed devices aimed to improve the hearing of a person suffering from severe or profound levels of hearing loss. These are segmented into cochlear implants, bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA), mid-ear implants, and auditory brainstem implants (ABI).

The surgical procedure for implanting hearing implants are associated with various risks and is expected to restraint the market growth in the future. During the surgery, there are possibilities of facial nerve damage which can lead to complete or partial paralysis on the same side of the face as the implant.

Companies in hearing implants market are making implants using 3D printing in binaural cochlear surgeries. The technology focuses on developing customized 3D printed implants using biocompatible materials to treat anatomical defects with the help of stem cells. Sonova manufactures binaural cochlear implants, which uses two different modes of stimulation, electrical and acoustic to enhance hearing and better discrimination of speech.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the hearing implants market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the hearing implants market are Sonova (Switzerland), Advanced Bionics AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG, William Demant Holding Group (Denmark) and Microson S.A. (Spain).

