Growing Awareness Related to Osteoarthritis Drugs is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Osteoarthritis Drugs Market 2018-2026

This report presents the worldwide Osteoarthritis Drugs market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Contraceptives can be defined as a drug or device that can prevent pregnancy. Contraceptives can be of various types such as hormonal and non-hormonal. Hormonal contraceptives are a type of contraceptives that act on the endocrine system for birth control. Demand for hormonal contraceptives market is rising owing to the increase in prevalence of women’s health-related problems such as PCOS and delayed child bearing.

Based on method, the global hormonal contraceptives market has been classified into oral contraceptives, transdermal patches, injectable contraceptives, intrauterine contraceptives, and vaginal rings. The oral contraceptives segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period.

In terms of hormones, the global hormonal contraceptives market has been segregated into progestin only and combined hormones. The combined hormones segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026.

Based on distribution channel, the global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented into drug stores, gynecology/ fertility clinics, E-commerce, and others. The drug stores segment held a prominent share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

In terms of geography, the global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries.

The report also profiles major players in the global hormonal contraceptives market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include ALLERGAN, Afaxys, Inc., Bayer AG, Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, and Piramal Enterprises.

The global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Method

Oral Contraceptives

Transdermal Patches

Injectable Contraceptives

Intrauterine Contraceptives

Vaginal Rings

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Hormones

Progestin Only

Combined Hormones

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel

Drug Stores

Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics

E-commerce

Others

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



