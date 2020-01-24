Graph Analytics Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2019 – 2027

Global Graph Analytics market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Graph Analytics market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Graph Analytics market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Graph Analytics market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, opportunities, and restraints characterize global graph analytics market over the review period, from 2019 to 2027.

High Demand for Low-latency Queries Propel Growth of the Market

The global graph analytics market is estimated to be driven by the rising demand for analysis of low-latency queries and augmented integration of advanced technologies like Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Furthermore, ability of the graph analytics to reveal relationships between the data in real time or near real time is likely to work in favor of the global graph analytics market.

Graph analytics has gained popularity, particularly amongst the marketers, and has become a mainstream technology in various enterprises for data management. In addition, it finds extensive use in many verticals. In comparison with other analytical solutions for relational databases, the graph analytics technology provides many benefits to overcome various challenges of complex and large data. It assists in the processing of set of complicated where relational databases are unable to traverse efficiently between relationships.

On the other hand, a shortage of technical skills could obstruct the expansion of the global graph analytics market.

Global Graph Analytics Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global graph analytics market, North America is likely to account for a large chunk of the market share over the tenure of forecast. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to augmented use of big data technology. In addition, increasing investment by several companies tin real-time analytics and huge amount of data across several verticals are forecasted to support market growth.

Asia Pacific is another rapidly growing region of the market over the tenure of forecast. Such high rate of growth is mostly due to increased urge of the organizations to curtail flow of wrongful capital, which threatens security of customer. Graph analytics is capable to identifying pattern of transactions when applied to history of transactions, as professionals across various verticals are opting for this technology increasingly.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

