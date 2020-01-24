Global Sous Vide Machine Market Size Will Reach 700 Million US$ in 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Sous Vide Machine Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Sous vide is a unique process of cooking, the food must be packaged in a vacuum sealed bag, and then cooked at a low and consistent temperature in a water bath. The process started in France and has been growing in popularity; used by chefs on “Top Chef” and “The Taste”, as well as restaurants all over.

Sale, Huge Discounts on Reports Check for [email protected]

https://www.arcognizance.com/offers

The low consistent temperature ensures the food is cooked evenly throughout; this is why when you order steaks at a restaurant they are so juicy and tender.

Request PDF Sample of Sous Vide Machine Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/252067

Scope of the Report:

As more and more intense competition within the industry, the price of Sous Vide Machine was decrease in past few years. Sous vide equipment has existed for decades in professional kitchens around the world, but it has always been bulky, expensive, and overloaded with complex features. This type of equipment eventually made its way into high-end specialty retail shops, but remained limited to chefs and consumers with extensive culinary experience.

Cooking shows, social media, and online communities have furthered consumers’ knowledge of sous vide cooking, but it wasn’t until Anova released the first affordable and easy-to-use consumer device that sous vide became accessible to home cooks. There are now many sous vide options available to the home cook.

Each of the Sous Vide Machine manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Sous Vide Machine manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Sous Vide Machine sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Sous Vide Machine manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The worldwide market for Sous Vide Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.3% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Sous Vide Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Brief about Sous Vide Machine Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-sous-vide-machine-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anova

ChefSteps

Gourmia

Oliso

PolyScience Culinary

SousVide Supreme

VacMaster

Sansaire

Nomiku

Vonshef

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Immersion Types

Water Bath Types

Check [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/252067

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sous Vide Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sous Vide Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sous Vide Machine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sous Vide Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sous Vide Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sous Vide Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sous Vide Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sous Vide Machine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Sous Vide Machine Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sous Vide Machine by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Sous Vide Machine by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sous Vide Machine by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Sous Vide Machine by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Sous Vide Machine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sous Vide Machine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sous Vide Machine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Sous Vide Machine Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Sous Vide Machine Picture

Table Product Specifications of Sous Vide Machine

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Sous Vide Machine by Types in 2018

Table Sous Vide Machine Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Immersion Types Picture

Figure Water Bath Types Picture

Figure Sous Vide Machine Sales Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Home Use Picture

Figure Commercial Use Picture

Figure United States Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Canada Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Mexico Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Germany Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure France Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure UK Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Russia Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Italy Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure China Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Japan Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Korea Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure India Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Southeast Asia Sous Vide Machine Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald