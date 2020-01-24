Global Educational Robots Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2024

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research and Developments in the “Global Educational Robots Market”.

The educational robot is specially developed by the manufacturer in order to stimulate students’ interest in learning, cultivate students’ comprehensive abilities. It can be robot products, kit or parts. In addition to the robot body itself, there are corresponding control software and teaching textbooks and so on. Because of adapting to the new curriculum, educational robot has played a positive role in the cultivation and improvement of students’ scientific literacy.

Scope of the Report:

Major factors driving growth of this market include the increasing investment in education industry by Government and Non-governmental organization, the progress of robot manufacturing technology and the decrease of production cost. Furthermore a vast market demand is the key driving factor.

Wheeled robots are the largest segment in the educational robots market and are expected to occupy around 56% of the total market share. These robots are assembled in the shape of toys and are mainly used in elementary schools to engage and teach students. These robots are expected to be very much in demand because of the rising number of government initiatives in the deployment of students-friendly wheeled robots this segment sales is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.14% during the forecast period.

South of USA market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product mutuality and availability is the key point.

South of USA is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in education industry by local government, the increase in disposable income of local residents in this region, and rising focus of prominent players in this market increasing technology level.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 2 percent price erosion.

The worldwide market for Educational Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Educational Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fischertechnik

Lego

Modular Robotics

Robotis

Innovation First International

Pitsco

Parallax, Inc.

Evollve

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wheeled robot

Humanoid robot

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Primary School

Secondary School

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Educational Robots product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Educational Robots, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Educational Robots in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Educational Robots competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Educational Robots breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Educational Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Educational Robots sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Educational Robots Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Educational Robots Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Educational Robots by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Educational Robots by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Educational Robots by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Educational Robots by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Educational Robots by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Educational Robots Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Educational Robots Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Educational Robots Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

