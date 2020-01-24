Global Briefing 2019 Fiber-reinforced Composites Industry Analyzer Technique, Advancements, Market Size, Share, Opportunity and Trend with Growing CAGR till 2026

Analysis of the Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market

The presented global Fiber-reinforced Composites market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Fiber-reinforced Composites market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Fiber-reinforced Composites market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Fiber-reinforced Composites market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Fiber-reinforced Composites market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Fiber-reinforced Composites market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Fiber-reinforced Composites market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Fiber-reinforced Composites market into different market segments such as:

competition landscape of the fiber-reinforced composites market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for fiber-reinforced composites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual type and end-use industry segments in all regions. Key players operating in the fiber-reinforced composites market are BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Owens Corning, Toray Industries Inc., TPI Composites, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited, Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, RTP Company, Enduro Composites, Inc., COTESA GmbH, HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., and The Quadrant Group of Companies. Major players are adopting strategies such as increase in production capacities, geographical expansion, and upgrades in the existing solutions and offerings.

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the fiber-reinforced composites market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segments of the fiber-reinforced composites market. Market size and forecast for each fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights and recognizing business expansion opportunities.

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Product

Short Fiber-reinforced Composites

Long Fiber/Continuous Reinforced Composites

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Matrix

Polymer Matrix

Metal Matrix

Non-metal Matrix

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Thailand Malaysia Vietnam Singapore Indonesia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of the fiber-reinforced composites market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify market growth opportunities and analyze market developments

The report offers a list of key developments in the fiber-reinforced composites market

The report mentions a list of key factors for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for growth of the fiber-reinforced composites market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis regarding investments and price trends that are likely to impact the outlook for the global fiber-reinforced composites market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

The Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. Moreover, strengths and weaknesses of the fiber-reinforced composite market have also been analyzed.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Fiber-reinforced Composites market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Fiber-reinforced Composites market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

