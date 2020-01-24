Global 3D Motion Capture System Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2024

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research And Developments in the “Global 3D Motion Capture System Market”.

3D motion capture systems are a combination of multiple devices mainly high-quality cameras, sensors, communication devices, and accessories. The systems are used to record the real-time motion of object or individual to obtain the desired level of animation in the field of entertainment such as films and games. The 3D motion capture systems can also be used across the life science sector, mainly in medical and sports for applications such as running analysis, swimming, baseball, rehabilitation, gait analysis, and many more..

Scope of the Report:

VICON accounted for 33.29% of the global 3D motion capture system revenue market share in 2015. Followed players, Motion Analysis Corporation accounted for 25.47%, OptiTrack accounted for 20.68%.



Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at North America and Europe. North America takes the market share of 53.59% in 2015, Europe followed by with 42.39% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for 3D Motion Capture System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.3% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the 3D Motion Capture System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

VICON

Motion Analysis Corporation

OptiTrack

Xsens Technologies BV

Northern Digital

Qualisys AB

Phasespace

Phoenix Technologies

Codamotion Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

System

Services

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment

Life Science

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 3D Motion Capture System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 3D Motion Capture System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 3D Motion Capture System in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the 3D Motion Capture System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 3D Motion Capture System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, 3D Motion Capture System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 3D Motion Capture System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



